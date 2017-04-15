Stubble burning; It’s all talk but no help from Punjab govt: Farmers

An agriculture department vehicle in Ludhiana educating farmers against burning of straws in fields. (Express/Gurmeet Singh) An agriculture department vehicle in Ludhiana educating farmers against burning of straws in fields. (Express/Gurmeet Singh)

While the departments of agriculture and pollution control are active enough these days in their campaign to control burning of wheat fields, farmers complain the agriculture department has failed to call any applications from them for seeking subsidy against the agricultural machinery used to pick straws to avoid burning them in the fields. Over 100 applications of 2016-17 seeking subsidy are also pending, they say, adding that mere awareness campaign will not solve the problem. Farmers say many of these machines which can help in cleaning the fields post-harvesting are under subsidy schemes.

Amarjeet Singh, a Ferozepur-based farmer, said, “I purchased a new rotavator costing Rs 95,000 needed after wheat harvesting season to collect the remaining straws in the field and avoid burning these. I have purchased the machine with my own money, though the government has to give 33% subsidy on it. But not every farmer can purchase the machine on his own. Since subsidy applications have not been invited yet, farmers do not even feel encouraged to buy these machines.”

Jasbir Singh, a farmer from Bhurekalan village of Ferozepur, said, “Even I have purchased a rotavator from my own pocket. I will apply for subsidy once the applications are called. I purchased the machines this year after I heard announcements in Gurdwaras on daily basis against stubble burning and thought of doing our bit. But the government also needs to come forward and give us subsidy.”

Meanwhile, applications from 2016-17 seeking subsidy against balers, crushers and mulchers, for which farmers had spent from their own pocket, are still pending. Gursewak Singh, a Bathinda-based farmer, said, “New government will make a policy and will later clear the pending cases, let alone calling fresh applications. However, they are focusing more on stopping burning in wheat fields. Only time will tell whether farmers actually follow the instructions or burn stubble in fields in the absence of subsidy.”

As part of the agriculture department’s drive against stubble burning, announcements are made from village gurdwaras every day appealing farmers not to burn fields. The details of fine are also being announced. Balwinder Singh Sidhu, director (agriculture), said, “There are a few pending cases of subsidy from the last financial year, which we will clear soon. Applications for the new financial year will also be called. Farmers should focus on not burning the fields. They will get subsidy, even if a bit late.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Pollution Control Board has so far found 32 cases of wheat field burning in the state, of which fine was imposed in nine cases. The rest were accidental fires. PPCB chairman Manpreet Chatwal said, “We have imposed a total of Rs 32,500 in fine in these cases, of which Rs 20,000 has been recovered. Our effort is to reduce air pollution levels this year for sure.”

