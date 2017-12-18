Stray dogs kill five black bucks at Abohar sanctuary

While carcasses of three black bucks were found in fields, two were stuck in weeded nallah and hence could not be recovered. (Express Photo) While carcasses of three black bucks were found in fields, two were stuck in weeded nallah and hence could not be recovered. (Express Photo)

In yet another such incident, stray dogs attacked black bucks in the open wild life sanctuary in Abohar and killed five of them, besides injuring two blue bulls (Neel Gai), near Mehrana village on Sunday morning. While carcasses of three black bucks were found in fields, two were stuck in weeded nallah and hence could not be recovered. One of the black bucks was pregnant. Near village Rampura and Bishanpura on Saturday night, dogs injured two blue bulls which are currently being treated at a veterinary hospital.

These incidents are a serious cause for concern as a recent census of black bucks done by Punjab Biodiversity Board (PBB) indicated that population of black bucks was showing a sharp decline in this private and open wild life sanctuary being maintained by the Bishnoi community of Abohar. The sanctuary is spread over 186 sq km of area.

In a similar incident on September 13, three black bucks, one of them pregnant, were killed by stray dogs. RD Bishnoi, president of Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Samaj, said, “The moment we got to know about this incident, villagers ran after the dogs. However, stray dogs have become so wild that no one can risk their own lives. They killed the black bucks, whose carcasses were recovered from the fields in Mehrana village. Two black bucks fell in the weeded nullah which is over 10 feet deep and full of sullage. Their carcasses could not be traced as the nallah has not yet been cleaned and no one can go inside the dirty nallah.”

Wildlife officer Ashok Bishnoi said he reported all such incidents to his superiors. “Population of dogs has increased in this area, which needs to be checked. However, funds have to be provided.” R D Bishnoi said that despite repeated incidents, the Punjab government did not provide any funds to check stray dog population in this area.

