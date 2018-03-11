CM Amarinder Singh to Punjab youth: Stop running after govt jobs

CM SIngh handed over job appointment letters to several youths at PAU on Sunday during the conclusion ceremony of the Mega Job Fair held from February 20 to March 8 at several venues. CM SIngh handed over job appointment letters to several youths at PAU on Sunday during the conclusion ceremony of the Mega Job Fair held from February 20 to March 8 at several venues.

PUNJAB CHIEF minister Captain Amarinder Singh Sunday said youths should stop running after government jobs and shun the notion that government jobs give more money.

Addressing a gathering while handing over job appointment letters under ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, Amarinder said, “Youths are always running after government jobs. Everyone wants a government job. One should shun the notion that government jobs give more money. Please understand that Punjab is a small state. New appointments are done for posts that become vacant after retirement. We cannot expand government employee base in Punjab. Industrial development is the only way to generate jobs in Punjab,” he said.

Asserting that not everyone in state can get government jobs, he said, “Companies have offered as high as Rs 31 lakh per annum package in our job fairs. So, please don’t think that government jobs are the most highly paid. The private sector is offering well-paying jobs with lucrative packages,” he said.

“The numbers are encouraging seeing we have completed just one year. When a person is unemployed, he/she moves on wrong path,” said CM.

In his third visit to Ludhiana district since becoming CM in March last, Captain handed over job appointment letters to several youths at PAU on Sunday during the conclusion ceremony of the Mega Job Fair held from February 20 to March 8 at several venues. CM claimed that in past one year of his government, 1.61 lakh jobs were generated including those from job fairs, government advertised posts, self employment schemes, skill development schemes among others.

As per official data provided by the office of technical education and industrial training minister Charanjit Channi, a total of 24,213 jobs have been given in 2nd mega job fair of which 9,592 youths were given appointment letters on Sunday. Packages offered range from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 31 lakh per annum. Rest are yet to be given appointment letters.

In the first mega job fair, the government claims to have distributed 27,500 appointment letters. The job fairs were held in collaboration with universities such as Chandigarh University and Lovely Professional University.

Apart from this, government has claimed generating 16,130 jobs through government advertised posts; 25,718 other government appointments; 25,358 through skill development schemes; 36,022 through self employment schemes among others, which CM claimed has taken total to 1.61 lakh in one year.

Meanwhile, Technical Education and Industrial Training minister Channi, in his address, said soon the government would also be organising an ‘international’ job fair which will have companies participating from abroad. “Till now we have 1,700 companies which have shown interest in our job fairs. Many companies from abroad are also interested. An international fair will be held soon,” he said.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that ‘Captain’s chopper’ has become a new source of fear among the wrongdoers after illegal mining ‘exposed’ by CM sitting in chopper. “Wrong doers running several mafias in the state are now scared of CM’s chopper. They know he can reach anywhere, anytime in his chopper. Tomorrow, if my name crops up in drug or sand mafia, I should also be thrown out of the party,” said Bittu.

MP Sunil Jakhar said SAD leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia will be ‘punished’ for ‘jungle rule’ that prevailed in Punjab for ten years. He added that our education cannot continue to be ‘degree centric’. “Not degrees but skills should get jobs,” he said.

Smart City projects foundation stones laid

Meanwhile, Captain also laid foundation stone of infrastructure development projects for Ludhiana worth Rs 199.54 crore on Sunday including those under Smart City project. The projects include LED street lighting (Rs. 44.38 crore), installation of wayfinding & signages (Rs 9.14 crore), Sarabha Nagar market retrofitting (Rs. 14.88 crore), 24×7 Surface Water Based Water Supply Scheme for ABD Area (Rs. 46.50 crore), rehabilitation of existing Sewerage System of ABD area (Rs. 39.30 crore), Rehabilitation & Augmentation of Storm Water Drainage System of ABD Area (22.59 crore) and Smart Street Phase 1 -Malhar Road (Rs. 22.75 crore).

Illegal hoardings for CM’s birthday

Local Congress leaders went all out to celebrate the birthday of Amarinder, who turned 76 on Sunday. Several came with flowers and cakes while the entire city including PAU campus was flooded with illegal hoardings wishing him. Senior leaders including MP Sunil Jakhar and Charanjit Channi also wished Captain from the stage during their speech.

Traffic curbs

Even as Captain claims that his government has eliminated ‘VIP culture’ in Punjab, the arrangements on Sunday indicated otherwise. Heavy security was in place across city and traffic came to a standstill when the CM was in Ludhiana specially on Ferozepur Road. His chopper landed and took off from PAU grounds. The varsity was turned into a fortress and traffic diversions were in place across Ludhiana. Several restrictions were in place for entry and exit in PAU campus. Captain again did not hold any press interaction and avoided questions. Government teachers and students were also called in at last moment to fill in the chairs.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App