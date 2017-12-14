STF arrests three, one kg ice drug recovered

STF arrested three persons including a gym owner and his two accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Rosy, 30, Vikrant Rana alias Dimple, 24, and Davinder Kumar alias Rana, 45 — all natives of Hoshiarpur. STF arrested three persons including a gym owner and his two accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Rosy, 30, Vikrant Rana alias Dimple, 24, and Davinder Kumar alias Rana, 45 — all natives of Hoshiarpur.

The Ludhiana unit of state’s Special Task Force (STF), which was constituted by the Chief Minister of Punjab for eradication of drugs, on Wednesday claimed the recovery of one kg of ‘ice drug’, considered one of the most expensive drugs in the international market.

STF arrested three persons including a gym owner and his two accomplices. The accused have been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Rosy, 30, Vikrant Rana alias Dimple, 24, and Davinder Kumar alias Rana, 45 — all natives of Hoshiarpur.

Gurinder Singh owns a gym and two others own poultry farms. Sub-Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge STF Ludhiana, said that STF team arrested the accused from Rahon road in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The accused were coming in a Tata Indigo. He added that accused are being interrogated to know about their main suppliers and clients in Punjab.

The police recovered 1 kg ice drug from them which is worth several crores. FIR under the sections 22/61/85 of NDPS has been registered. Those arrested were sent in police remand for four days by a local court on Wednesday.

