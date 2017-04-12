Stem cell transplant : One year later, donor and recipient meet

Mahesh Nagdev with Gauri Madaan and his father in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) Mahesh Nagdev with Gauri Madaan and his father in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

IT WAS a special day for Mahesh Kumar Nagdev, a 40-year-old entrepreneur from Dubai. A life saviour of an 8-year-old, Nagdev, finally met the girl whom he had donated his blood stem cell.

The girl, Gauri Madaan, was diagnosed with Thalassemia Major when she was just two and a half month old and needed regular blood transfusions. But her fate changed in 2013, when Nagdev registered with DATRI- an adult unrelated blood stem cell donors registry, when Gauri was 4-year-old. “Gauri was being treated at a Sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh and later we visited Dr Joseph John, Prof and head of Hematology department CMC as we were keen for a stem cell transplant. In early 2014, we found a donor and later in October 15, 2014, stem cell transplantation was conducted on the girl after getting the samples. We felt that the donor is more than God for us, however we had not met him earlier,” said mother, Nidhi Madaan. As per the registry protocol, the identity of donors and recipients are kept anonymous for a year. Both recipient and donor expressed their desire to meet each other. So, when she was declared cured, DATRI facilitated the meeting between the two and their families,” said Dr John, the doctor who treated Gauri. “It is the first time in Punjab where a donor- recipient meeting was arranged,” John added.

Father of Gauri, Pankaj Madaan, also an IT professional said, “Our family is very happy to meet Nagdev who selflessly saved my daughter’s life. It was a moment to thank him.”

Nagdev, who came specially all the way from Dubai just to meet the family and the 8-year-old girl said, “I am happy that my decision to donate stem cells helped in saving a life.”

