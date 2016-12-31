Sikh outfits demand FIR, action against minister

SIKH OUTFITS have submitted a complaint with Bathinda police demanding registration of FIR against SAD Minister Sikander Singh Maluka for attending a function where Gurbaani was allegedly distorted. But, at the same time, religious organisations of Rampura Phull have backed the minister saying such an ardaas had been performed a number of times in the past as well and no sentiments had been hurt by this.

Watch what else is making news:

The incident happened on December 26 when Maluka took part in a Ramayana recital. According to a purported video that has gone viral, a priest is seen praying in the tone of Sikh ardas making some Sikh references but also taking the names of Hindu gods. The Akal Takht Jathedar has directed the SGPC chief to procure the entire video and also identify all the people present at the function and action can also be taken.

Members of SAD (Amritsar) and United Akali Dal met the SP (Headquarters) Bathinda on Thursday and sought registration of FIR against Maluka and others who performed ardas on December 26. Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, general secretary of United Akali Dal, Bathinda branch, said, “Our complaint has been forwarded to DSP Rampura Phull and we sought registration of FIR against Maluka for hurting religious sentiments. And if no action is taken in another two to three days, we will go to court.”

However, a press statement, under the banner of all religious organisations in Rampura Phull, said political colour was being given to ardas ahead of elections. The statement mentions that ardas was performed by Shri Ramayana Prachar Mandal during the Ramayana path function. This ardas has already been published in many religious books of Santan Dharam.