Sidhwan canal deforestation site: Translocation of 10 peepal trees begins

Even as nearly 1,500 trees are being axed along Sidhwan Canal of Ludhiana for constructing the Ladhowal bypass, translocation of ten huge peepal trees started Tuesday with the joint effort of residents and the contractor company.

In a first-of-its-kind experiment in Ludhiana, the trees are being translocated using excavators, cranes and trolleys. Since the forest department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) do not have modern tree translocation machines, those available are being used.

On Monday night, two peepal trees were translocated and replanted on Tajpur Road area. The plan is to replant eight more peepal trees — two each night. Along with resources put in by NGOs Sambhav Foundation and Sri Ji Gau Sewa Society, the construction company hired by NHAI- Eagle Infra- provided the soil excavators.

It remains to be seen whether experiment will be successful and if the trees survive. Rahul Verma of Sambhav Foundation said, “Two huge peepal trees have been replanted on land owned by another NGO involved with us. Trolleys of soil from old site has been filled at new location to make trees adapt the new place. We are working at night because PSPCL disconnects supply to high voltage wires at night on our request.”

As all other chopped trees were that of eucalyptus which are too tall to lift, the experiment has been started with ten peepal trees. “They provide ample oxygen,” said Verma.

