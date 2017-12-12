Shiv Sena leader murder: Johal arrested

The Khanna police Monday arrested UK citizen Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi in connection with the murder case of Shiv Sena leader Durga Gupta. He was arrested by Khanna police after a local court of Ludhiana ended his police remand in Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma’s murder case and ordered judicial remand.

The Khanna police produced him in a local court after arrest. He was remanded in police custody for four days. The court also extended the police remand of two ‘hitmen’ – Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep alias Shera – in the same case. They were remanded in police custody for three days.

