Sewewala gang behind murder of mill owner: Police

A DAY after the murder of a 52-year-old rice mill owner, Ravinder Kochar alias Pappu, Faridkot police claimed to have identified the alleged main accused — gangster Sema Behbal — after scanning CCTV footage. The case FIR mentions that Sewewala gang was behind crime.

The gang is allegedly run by Gurbaksh Singh of Faridkot and has Sema Behbal as its member. While Sema’s name is mentioned, Gurbaskh has not been named in the FIR. Sources added that the families of Sema and Gurbaksh are being questioned.

In February, Kochar had lodged an FIR against Sema Behbal, Bunty Dhillon and Jumpy Don — all members of the gang — alleging that they were demanding extortion money from rice mill owners, and that his car was taken away at gun point when he refused to pay.

Narinder Kochar, brother of the victim, claimed that his brother paid the price of exposing the gangsters. He said, “Police did not take the issue seriously and did not provide security to my brother.” The accused, Sema, has five FIRs pending against him.

