Sepoy Jagsir Singh cremated in Ferozpur village amid slogans against Pakistan

Body of sepoy Jagsir Singh arrives at Lohgarh Thakhran village in Ferozepur. (Gurmeet Singh) Body of sepoy Jagsir Singh arrives at Lohgarh Thakhran village in Ferozepur. (Gurmeet Singh)

The sepoy from Punjab martyred in firing by Pakistani troops in Nowshera sector of Jammu on Sunday was cremated at his native village Lohgarh Thakran in district Ferozepur on Tuesday. Sepoy Jagsir Singh (32) was cremated Tuesday with full state honours, with Army and BSF contingents bidding him adieu in the presence of led Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Ramvir.

Emotions ran high as hundreds of people who had come to pay their last respects raised slogans against Pakistan.

Jagsir’s wife Mohinderpal Kaur and father Amarjit Singh too vent their anger against Pakistan.

Jagsir is survived by his parents, wife, a younger brother, a sister and three minor children (two daughters and a son). The pyre was lit by his younger brother Jasbir Singh who came from Dubai where he works a driver. The family has demanded that the government should bear the expenses of his three minor children, Nagam (7), Gurneet (5) and Jagdish (2).

Malkit Singh, sarpanch of the village, said, “The family wants that the government bear the expenses of education of the three children. Also, apart from compensation and a government job, we also want that a road/school should be named after him. We will see a memorial is built in village dedicated to him.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App