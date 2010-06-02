Sarpanch,panch usurp common village land in Salempura,villagers protest

The residents of Salempura village on the Rahon road have alleged that the sarpanch of the village had illegally transferred the common village land in the name of her father-in-law. These villagers who have submitted a written complaint to Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Rahul Tiwari alleging that sarpanch Gurjeet Kaur in connivance with forest officers had transferred a piece of land in the name of her father-in-law while Manjit Kaur,a panch of the same village,had also transferred a piece of land in the name of her husband Lakhwinder Singh.

Gurpreet Singh,one of the complainants,said,The three villages  Salempura,Kalewal and Haidranagar  have a common panchayat. We have nearly four kanals of panchayat land which is illegally owned by the sarpanch and another member. The land belongs to Salempura village but both women belong to Kalewal village.

The complainants further allege that,Lakhwinder Singh,husband of panch Manjit Kaur along with some of his family members,in connivance with a few forest officers,first cut trees belonging to the forest department before illegally transferring the land. Our village has 27 acres of panchayat land out of which ten acres is under the forest department. Many people have fraudulently registered lands in their names, added Ram Das,a former sarpanch.

Mohinder Pal,another complainant,adds,We are poor people who have been living in this area since Partition. The government had allotted us five acres to build homes which we have not been able to secure till date. Despite living in this village for over four decades,the land where our homes are built is not ours and while these outsiders are taking over our land. We had brought the matter to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and an inquiry was ordered to the District Development and Panchayat Officer but no action has been taken against any one.

Meanwhile,despite repeated attempts Gurjit Kaur the village sarpanch could not be contacted. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Tewari,however,said, I will ask the DDPO and demand a status report on the matter.

