Sangrur man arrested with arms

A man was recently arrested by the Sangrur police for possessing arms along with live cartridges. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh revealed that the man, identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Mappa, was an alcoholic and later he got addicted to drugs.

While being de-addicted, he developed a fear that he will be attacked and started collecting illegal weapons along with ammunition, even as he possesed licenced arms. Apart from weapons, he also kept rods and sticks inside his house for safety. The police seized two pistols, .315 bore and one single barrel gun along with 5 live cartridges. He purchased these illegal arms from Rajasthan for a sum of Rs 45,000, the SSP said.

