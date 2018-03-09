SAD passes resolution: ‘Ranjit Singh committee biased, scrap it’

Sukhbir Singh Badal with former Councillor Bhupinder Bhinda, who was booked in a ‘poll violence’ case. Gurmeet Singh Sukhbir Singh Badal with former Councillor Bhupinder Bhinda, who was booked in a ‘poll violence’ case. Gurmeet Singh

ALTHOUGH THE Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission has set March 16 as the deadline for SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal to share information on ‘desecration’ incidents in Punjab, the SAD Thursday passed a resolution calling for “scrapping” of the Commission. The party demanded that all cases of ‘desecration’ during the previous SAD-BJP government’s tenure as well as during Congress rule should be probed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

This was announced by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal while addressing a ‘Pol Khol’ rally at Koomkalan area in Sahnewal constituency of Ludhiana district. Moving the resolution, senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the party would cooperate with any commission headed by a SC judge. He said, “We are of the firm view that Justice Ranjit Singh was biased against SAD owing to his close ties with the Congress party.” He also questioned why the Commission was summoning SAD President Sukhbir Badal when recently both CM Capt Amarinder Singh as well as the state police chief had said “foreign agencies” were behind recent attempts to create communal tension in Punjab.

Sukhbir had submitted a memorandum to the Governor during the SAD-BJP government’s tenure saying that a “deep-rooted conspiracy, having international ramifications, was behind the incidents”.

The Commission, during its probe, had observed that no evidence to this effect had surfaced before him. Sukhbir was thus asked by the commission to share information mentioned in the memorandum through a sworn affidavit either by post or in person.

However, the party had resolved earlier itself not to respond to the communication of the commission and on Thursday they passed resolution for scrapping the commission.

Addressing the audience, he said, “Two years before the polls, the Congress as well as topiwale (referring to AAP) went to different parts of Punjab and started defaming SAD-BJP by blaming us for sacrilege incidents. It was a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame us. No Sikh can do such things. However, the real “sacrilege” was done by the Congress who had organised an attack on Golden Temple (referring to Operation Blue Star). It was an attack on Sikhs, but people forget. Communities that forget repent later and today, you all are doing the same.”

