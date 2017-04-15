SAD leaders nearly come to blows

At a function organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on Friday, Adampur MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu and Sarabjit Singh Makkar, who lost the Assembly election from Jalandhar Cantonment, were engaged in a heated exchange. Local leaders, including senior Akali leader and former minister Ajit Singh Kohar, had to pacify them.

On Friday, SAD leaders of Jalandhar district had gathered at the Nakodar Chowk to pay respect and garland Ambedkar’s statue. Both Tinu and Makkar had garlands in their hands. It is learnt that the scuffle ensued when Makkar pulled Tinu from behind to stop him from garlanding the statue of Ambedkar first. Makkar, too, repeated the act by holding Tinu’s arm.

Eyewitnesses said both were seen fighting to get pictures clicked at the statue. After Makkar’s action, Tinu said, “Tu ja kalla hi kara le (Go and get clicked alone).” Makkar kept mum. Tinu, however, said he was pushed from behind. When asked whether Makkar had pulled him, he said while he came on time, Makkar came a bit late and seemed a little angry.

