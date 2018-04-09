SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka faces protest during kabaddi event in Australia

Sikander Singh Maluka in Amritsar. (Express File Photo/ Rana Simranjit Singh) Sikander Singh Maluka in Amritsar. (Express File Photo/ Rana Simranjit Singh)

Former SAD minister Sikander Singh Maluka faced a protest during a kabaddi tournament in Melbourne on Sunday, with protesters claiming that a shoe was hurled a shoe at him amid slogans of “Maluka Murdabad”. Some protesters claimed that SAD was responsible for “sacrilege” incidents and therefore such an action was justified.

But talking with The Indian Express over phone, Maluka, however, said, “No shoe was hurled on me, there was some sloganeering, but it had no political motive, rather two kabaddi clubs of Melbourne had some tussle with each other and hence persons from other club came to spoil the atmosphere. But police took away two persons and others were turned away from match venue and hence everything went in a smooth manner.”

The kabaddi event had been organised by one Kings International Club in Melbourne where Maluka was the chief guest. He had gone to Melbourne on behalf of Punjab Kabaddi Association(PKA) as he is the PKA president. SAD leader Tejinder Singh Midhukhera, who is the vice-president of PKA, was also there with him.

Information revealed that a match between the club teams who came from India and Pakistan was going on and Maluka was sitting on stage when around seven youngsters who were part of the audience started raising slogans against Maluka. One Manvir Singh, who too was part of the audience, then reportedly threw his shoe towards the stage with slogans “Maluka Murdabaad”. The shoe did not hit Maluka.

Sources revealed that a few empty bottles, plastic chairs too were tossed in the air. However, nothing hit Maluka and Midhukhera as the stage was at a distance from the place of protest. Soon after the incident, security took the youngsters away from the site of the match. Sources also revealed that two persons were also taken in custody by the local police.

In a 6 minute video of the incident, a protester justifying the act of throwing a shoe said, “Our friend Manvir Singh threw shoe on Maluka and such persons need this treatment. He should be told to leave Australia.”

Another person claimed,”After shoe hurling, Maluka left the stage and went inside.”

Maluka, however, said: “Both clubs had a clash….It should not be linked to politics.”

Earlier, a protest was done by NRIs settled in Canada against Maluka when he had visited Canada in February, 2016 ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls.

