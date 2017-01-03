Run-up to assembly polls: Some in party wary of my comeback says Manish Tewari

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive) Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive)

Accused by some of his own colleagues within the Congress of ‘running away’ from 2014 Lok Sabha polls, former union minister Manish Tewari launched a no holds barred attack on his ‘friends’ by stating that ‘people within the party are getting insecure of his comeback.’

Being speculated as party’s candidate from Ludhiana east constituency, the former union minister while speaking exclusively to The Indian Express on Monday said, “I wasn’t able to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as I was unwell. Some of my friends in the party took the opportunity to spread rumours that I ran away deliberately and invented illness. It is completely false. Now, I am willing to contest the Assembly polls and have communicated the same to the party high command.”

Tewari had contested the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana but lost to SAD’s Sharanjit Singh Dhillon. In 2009, however, he defeated Gurcharan Singh Galib of SAD to become a MP from Ludhiana. After his refusal to contest the 2014 polls, Ravneet Singh Bittu was roped in as the Ludhiana candidate at the last minute who managed to win.

While the lobby led by former district president Pawan Dewan and Parminder Mehta from Ludhiana Congress is vouching for a ticket for Tewari this time, the opposite group led by MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu and MP Ravneet Singh Bittu is not in favour of Tewari’s candidature.

In 2012, Gurmel Pehelwan contested from Ludhiana east on a Congress ticket and lost by 4,000 votes to SAD candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon. Tewari, however, claimed that ‘Pehelwan is ready to vacate the seat for him.’

“For someone who is a probable candidate from east, I can understand his/her insecurity but in fact that gentleman Gurmel Pehelwan is ready to vacate the seat for me. He is also in favour of my candidature from the constituency. Also, I have not asked for any of the seats having sitting Congress MLA but still some people are getting insecure. Pehelwan is ready to step down for me. I haven’t stopped anyone else to apply from Ludhiana east. But I have only gave my preference to the high command,” said Tewari.

Tewari is also being termed as a ‘parachute candidate’ by his own colleagues lobbying against him. Those against him is arguing that a person who left his MP seat in 2014 and ‘ran away at last minute’’ from Ludhiana seat cannot be ‘trusted again’. Replying to the charges, Tewari said that ‘his own colleagues dubbing him as parachute candidate do not actually know the ‘dictionary’ meaning of the word’.

“My ancestral village is at Doburji in Ludhiana. I moved to Chandigarh for studies. In 2004, which was my first ever elections from Ludhiana, I lost by a very thin margin, but in 2009, I won the polls by whopping 1.13 lakh votes. I am confident of getting support of people of Ludhiana this time too and winning the seat if given the ticket. People still calling me a ‘parachute’ in Ludhiana does not probably know the dictionary meaning of the word. I am in touch with my constituency even after I seized to be the MP in 2014 and keep visiting regularly,” Tewari added.