Row over sale of ‘expired’ animal feed: Vet varsity sacks ‘helper’, farmer alleges senior docs being shielded

The bag of ‘expired feed’ at GADVASU in Ludhiana. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) The bag of ‘expired feed’ at GADVASU in Ludhiana. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Days after a farmer complained that his three animals died after consuming ‘expired’ animal feed that he was sold by the doctors at state-run Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), the varsity has terminated a contractual helper. The termination orders said that contractual helper Harpal Singh ‘misbehaved and threatened the head of department’. However, speaking to The Indian Express, Harpal Singh said that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ and that the head of department had ‘threatened him to change his statement’.

Both Harpal and Parminder Singh, the complainant and a farmer from village Jhurar Khera of Fazilka, have alleged that that entire inquiry process has been a mere eyewash to shield two senior doctors on whose orders ‘expired’ animal feed was allegedly sold to the farmer.

“I have been terminated saying that I misbehaved with Dr Prahlad Singh. I had given feed to farmer on his orders. Later, he told me to change my statement and say that I supplied feed on my own. It is a lie. Why should I take the blame for what they did. My work is to follow their orders. Now, I am working as a daily wager to feed my family. I was earning Rs 7,500 a month at the varsity. My job has been snatched just because I refused to change my statement. Since thirteen years of my service at varsity, I never misbehaved with a senior and now I have been terminated for misbehaving,” said Harpal Singh.

On January 9, farmer had approached Vice-chancellor Dr AS Nanda and alleged that his three animals (a bull, a mare and a foal) had died after consuming feed which he was ‘lured’ into buying by the doctors at GADVASU claiming it was ‘imported from the US’. He had paid Rs 4,500 for it against demand of Rs 10,000 and as per the farmer, doctors had told him to pay rest of amount later. When he checked the bag after his animals started dying, the product had expired in 2007, he alleged.

According to Parminder Singh, on December 19, 2017 when he was sold the feed, two senior doctors — Dr Prahlad Singh, professor cum head of veterinary gynecology and obstetrics department and Dr Ashwani Kumar Singh, assistant professor in same department — had offered the feed to him. “They said it will improve my animals’ performance. I said I do not have Rs 10,000, but they said rest amount can be paid later. So I gave Rs 4,500 then. They said bill will be given when full amount is paid,” he alleged.

Dr Nanda then set up a three member inquiry commission led by Dr Simar Sagar Singh, dean postgraduate studies. The farmer claimed that his bull alone was worth Rs 10 lakh at least and a mare and a foal (aged 12 and 2) were also worth lakhs.

“It were the doctors who had pressed me to buy the feed. Harpal had just handed over the bag on their orders. They are trying to shield the doctors. Who will compensate me for loss worth lakhs,” questioned Parminder.

When contacted, Dr Prahlad Singh, said: “Let inquiry commission complete its work. It is wrong to say that I am the only culprit.”

Dr A S Nanda, vice chancellor GADVASU meanwhile, said, “The commission has submitted the report today which I have further marked to registrar for further action. Head of department holds the power to terminate an employee if he/she misbehaves.”

