Remarks against Maharishi Valmiki: Fearing protests, Rakhi Sawant comes to court in burqa, gets bail

Wearing a burqa to conceal her identity, actor Rakhi Sawant appeared at a Ludhiana local court Thursday in case of alleged derogatory remarks against Maharishi Valmiki. The court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta granted her bail after Sawant furnished two bail bonds worth Rs 1 lakh each in the court. Her counsel, Rajnish Lakhanpal, said that Sawant’s bail bonds were accepted by the court. “It was a bailable offence and thus her bail bonds were accepted by the court,” he said.

The hearing in the case was scheduled for July 7, but Sawant appeared in the court a day ahead and submitted the bail bonds. Sources said she came to Chandigarh by air and then to Ludhiana by road.

“She was very scared that Valmiki activists might gherao her or protest against her. She was also apprehending some physical attack so she wore a burqa and appeared in the court at around 3 pm and left immediately after furnishing bail bonds,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the court hearing will be held on Friday, but it is unclear if Sawant will appear personally or not. It was on June 2 that the court had issued fresh arrest warrants against Rakhi Sawant. The court has ordered Ludhiana Police Commissioner to execute the orders and arrest Sawant and present her before the court on July 7.

In April, a police party from Ludhiana was also rushed to arrest her in Mumbai but returned empty handed as police claimed that she “wasn’t found at her residence”. Later, Sawant through her counsel had applied for anticipatory bail on April 10, but she later withdrew it.

On May 13, court issued non-bailable warrants against actor Rakhi Sawant, but she had failed to appear before the court. A Ludhiana based advocate Narinder Adiya had filed a court case against Sawant in July 2016 under Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC for her alleged derogatory comments on Maharishi Valmiki on television. The complainant had also alleged that Rakhi had uploaded the video on social media, too.

