Remand in pastor murder case ends, cops arrest accused Jimmy for RSS shakha firing

The court of judicial magistrate Gurpreet Kaur Monday sent Taljit Singh alias Jimmy in two days police remand in RSS shakha firing case. He was arrested in RSS shakha firing case immediately after the court of Judicial Magistrate Sumit Sabharwal ended his police remand in church pastor Sultan Masih murder case.

Earlier, Salem Tabri police again asked for extension in remand in church pastor murder case, but the court rejected it and ordered judicial remand. However, Jimmy was immediately arrested by Division Number 2 police in RSS shakha firing case. Meanwhile, the court also extended the police remand of another accused, UK national Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, in the RSS shakha firing case. His remand has been extended for one day.

In church pastor murder case, Judicial Magistrate Sumit Sabharwal extended the police remand of Anil alias Kala, manager of jailed gangster Dharmender Guggni for one day. Police claimed that it was close to recovering his diary which he has allegedly hidden at his sister’s home in Nalagarh of Himachal Pradesh. They claimed that all the details of weapons sold to accused and money received by him are written in that diary and he has confessed keeping it at his sister’s place.

