Railway cop held for ‘misbehaving’ with woman

The Sangrur police Tuesday arrested Didar Singh, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Railway Police on charges of eve teasing and hurting religious sentiments of an Amritdhari girl. According to the police, the girl was travelling in a PRTC bus and was going from Dirba in Sangrur to Patran in Patiala after attending college classes and the ASI was also travelling in the same bus.

As per the girl’s complaint, the man was drunk at the time. When she asked him to sit at some distance from her, he allegedly misbehaved with her. The ASI was later arrested by Sangrur police. SP (D) Harinder Singh confirmed this.

