Rahul Gandhi mature enough to lead the country, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 07.10.17 Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar 07.10.17

PUNJAB’s LOCAL BODIES minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was “fit and mature enough to lead the country”.

Sidhu said Rahul was a “khandaani” and “secular person” and a “man of true character.” “He has shown an exemplary character and converted losses into wins. He has turned obstacles into stepping stones. He is a khandaani and secular person. The time has come for him to not only lead the Congress party but also our country. He is fit for the Prime Minister post,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu presided over a commemoration programme in Ludhiana in the memory of educationist Master Tara Singh, a pioneer in education for women.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sidhu said his words were based on the “character shown by Gandhi family in recent years.”

