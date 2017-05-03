Punjab: Woman killed, nine hurt as tractor hits autorickshaw in Ludhiana

A woman was killed and nine people were injured in an accident at Lohara of Ludhiana Tuesday. The injured, all of whom are ragpickers, were travelling in an autorickshaw that was hit by a tractor trolley.

The autorickshaw turned turtle and 22-year-old Shabbin suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased and injured are resident of Gyaspura flats, which were constructed by government for rehabilitation of slum dwellers. The injured told the police that they were going to a garbage site to pick garbage and they work as ragpickers to earn. When the autorickshaw reached near Nirmal Palace, a speeding tractor trolley hit it from behind.

The injured were identified as Karan, the autorickshaw driver; Janana, Nazrana, Shamina, Palkin, Megha, Sama, Asim and Mehzab. Their condition is stable. Sherpur police checkpost personnel said an FIR had been registered against the tractor trolley driver, who is absconding.

