Punjab: Woman ends life, kin allege harassment

A 22-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Preet Vihar area late on Saturday night. Harsimran Kaur was married to Jasbir Singh who owns a mobile phone shop. The deceased’s brother claimed that she was strangled to death by her husband and in-laws. The police have booked her husband and in-laws for abetment to suicide.

An FIR has been filed at Sadar police station under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC against Jasbir, his mother Narinder Kaur and brother Amandeep on the complaint of the deceased’s family. No arrests have been made yet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now