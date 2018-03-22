Punjab: Woman Akali leader sues Khaira for defamation

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express Photo) Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express Photo)

Over three months after Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira questioned her “character”, Istri Akali Dal leader Jaswinder Kaur Shergill has filed a defamation case against him in a Chandigarh court, which will hear the matter on Thursday.

Shergill is general secretary of Istri Akali Dal and is a resident of Tapa area of Barnala district in Punjab. On November 30 last year, Shergill was thrashed by the family of a god man, Mahant Hukam Das. A video of the incident, which went viral, showed Shergill’s braid being chopped off and her clothes being torn. A person calling Shergill a blackmailer could be heard in the clip.

On December 11, Khaira, while referring to the incident, had said that Shergill, being a follower of Jagir Kaur (Istri Akali Dal president), could be a bad character and that she was perhaps beaten up because she was trying to blackmail the godman.

In her defamation suit filed now, Shergill has said Khaira’s remarks had caused her mental trauma and depression.

“After the thrashing incident, I remained admitted in hospital for two months. After getting discharged from hospital, I got to know the details of the video and later decided to file defamation case against Khaira for his remarks,” she told The Indian Express.

When contacted Khaira said, “ Let her file it, I don’t care for such cases.”

