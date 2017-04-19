Punjab: Two Sangrur cops booked for seeking bribe from Rajasthan cop held with drugs

The Sangrur police have booked two of its police officers, Baljinder Chattha and Balkar Singh, for taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the family of a Rajasthan Police constable, Kanhaiya Lal, who was arrested by the duo in Sangrur on March 7 allegedly along with 5 kg of opium.

Since his arrest, Kanhaiya, who was posted with Chittorgarh police station in Rajasthan as a head constable, has been put under suspension. He is currently lodged in a jail.

As per a complaint filed by Lal’s family, Sangrur City 2 police station in-charge Baljinder Chattha and sub-inspector Balkar Singh took Rs 2.5 lakh from Lal’s family for not implicating him in the case. However, they failed to prevent Lal’s arrest.

On Monday, Lal’s family members met Sangrur SSP and complained that though the two police officers had returned Rs 2 lakh to them, they had asked them to board a bus to Rajasthan immediately.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “Lal’s family boarded they bus but got off after some distance and reached my office along with Rs 2 lakh in cash. They said they had been threatened to run away or they would also be implicated in some police case. On the basis of their complaint, we booked Baljinder Chattha and Balkar for extorting money. Both have been absconding after this incident.”

“Lal’s daughter Sunita had filmed the two police officers returning Rs 2 lakh to them and even forcing them to board a bus,” Sidhu said.

“Baljinder Chatha was earlier booked in a case of extortion from two farmers along with former SSP Sangrur, DSP and two more officials. This is the second case against him,” Sidhu said.

The earlier case is being probed by the Vigilance Bureau as per directions of CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

In the latest case, an inquiry was ordered on April 11 and the two officers transferred. Chatha had been transferred to Pathankot, but he had not joined there as yet and was still in Sangrur. Sidhu said the two policemen were on the run and efforts were on to arrest them.

