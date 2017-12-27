Punjab: Three held for duping 36 farmers of Rs 1.57 crore

The Sangrur police have arrested three people from the IGI Airport in New Delhi Monday for allegedly duping 36 farmers Rs 1.57 crore. The trio, after committing the fraud, had fled to Thailand.

After receiving two complaints from one commission agent Charanjeet Singh and the farmers’ side, the Sangrur police communicated about the same to their couterparts in Thailand, they detained and were deported to India. The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh, a commission agent, Star Khan and Harvinder Babbu.

Satnam was earlier working as an accountant with Charanjeet, but later started his own business. “Out of the Rs 1.57 crore, he had stolen cheques of Rs 83 lakh from Charanjeet’s office and got them encashed,” said SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

According to IG Patiala Sukhchain Singh Gill, the trio had plans to flee to Australia and start a new life. “They committed the fraud to fulfil their dreams to go abroad,” said police said. The trio were produced in court and sent to one-day police custody. A sum of Rs 57 lakh in cash, 2kg, 629 gm of gold have been recovered from them which comes to around Rs 1.40 crore, while the remaining Rs 17 lakh is of procurement agencies, who had deposited the money in the account of the commission agent, who had to pay it to the farmers. The transfer of the fund was stopped by the police and they were told to pay the amount directly to the farmers.

