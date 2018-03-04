Punjab: Three family members found murdered in Samrala

Three members of a family were found murdered at their residence in Chehlan village of Samrala Friday. Some nearby residents who went to extend Holi greetings to the family around 2 pm saw the bodies as the main door was wide open. The police were informed.

The police identified the deceased as Sukhdev Singh (49), his wife Gurmeet Kaur (45) and their younger son Harjot Singh (22). Their elder son, Jatinder Singh, was not at home at the time.

Jatinder told the police that he works at a private hotel in Doraha and would visit his family once a week. He had visited them on Thursday and returned, he said in his statement. An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) was registered at Samrala police station based on the statement of Jatinder Singh The police recovered an axe that was probably used in the crime from the spot.

Khanna SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said, “The elder son is the only earning member in the family. We are still unclear about the motive but it is not robbery,” said SSP.

The SSP added that the arms and legs of Harjot Singh were tied and that all three victims were gagged with pieces of cloth. However, some village residents told police that they had not heard any noise, such as cries for help, from the residence. A probe was on, police said.

