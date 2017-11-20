Punjab targetted killings: Police custody of 2 accused extended

Jimmy’s custody was extended in connection with his alleged role in the murder case of Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma (Representational Image) Jimmy’s custody was extended in connection with his alleged role in the murder case of Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma (Representational Image)

A local court in Ludhiana Sunday extended the police remand of two UK nationals – Jimmy Singh and Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi — two of the arrested accused in a series of targeted killings in Punjab.

Jimmy’s custody was extended in connection with his alleged role in the murder case of Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma. Johal’s police remand was extended in connection with the killing of church pastor Sultan Masih. Both were sent to police custody till November 24. During the court proceedings, police claimed that Jimmy and Johal were ‘kingpins’ of the targeted killings in Punjab recently.

The police also claimed that they want to investigate some financial transactions and that the bank account details of the accused were yet to be probed. Police also informed the court that the two used to stay together in the UK where they planned the killings and then hired Ramandeep and Hardeep alias Shera – the two alleged ‘hitmen’ – who were also arrested recently.

Meanwhile, the court also allowed Jaspal Singh Manjhpur to meet both accused for an hour daily, to which the police rasied an objection. “Police said that I should not be given an hour daily as it will disrupt physical movement of accused for investigations but the court has allowed me to meet them from 9 to 10 am daily,” said Manjpur.

