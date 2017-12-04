Punjab targeted killings: Police remand of accused Jimmy Singh extended

He will be produced in court again on Monday. He will be produced in court again on Monday.

A local court in Ludhiana Sunday extended the police remand of Taljit Singh alias Jimmy, one of the accused in Punjab targeted killings, in the murder case of church pastor Sultan Masih. His remand was extended for one day. He will be produced in court again on Monday.

According to police sources, now, it has to probe that there was a financial transaction between Jimmy and Jagjit Singh, another Jammu resident arrested by Baghapurana police Friday. A close friend of Jimmy and his cousin Trilok Laddi, the suspect Jagjit Singh (30) allegedly acted as a mediator. Jimmy, who was in UK, allegedly used to transfer money in the account of Jagjit, who would withdraw and give it to Laddi to buy weapons. The money sent by Jimmy was used to buy illegal weapons for the killings.

The police claimed to have receipts of Western Union of various transactions between Jimmy and Jagjit. The court also extended the police remand of Anil Kumar Kala, manager of jailed gangster Dharmendra Ghuggni. His remand was extended in the pastor murder case. He allegedly supplied weapons toRamandeep and Hardeep on the orders of Ghuggni.

