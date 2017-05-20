Punjab: Sikh sarpanch cuts off beard in protest, hangs with door of Moga DC office

Bahona village sarpanch Harbhajan Singh cuts off his beard outside DC’s office in Moga Friday. Gurmeet Singh Bahona village sarpanch Harbhajan Singh cuts off his beard outside DC’s office in Moga Friday. Gurmeet Singh

High drama ensued outside the office of deputy commissioner of Moga on Friday after a Sikh sarpanch cut off his beard with a pair of scissors in protest and hung it with door of DC office. The sarpanch of village Bahona village, Harbhajan Singh, said he was protesting against the district administration for not restoring water works connection of his village. He said it was because of Moga deputy commissioner that “he had to cut a sorry figure in front of his villager residents” since the DC failed to keep his promise.

On Thursday, Harbhajan Singh had protested in front of the DC office under scorching sun tying black cloth on his mouth and vowing not to take a drop of water till water works connection of his village was restored.

The sarpanch claimed that DC on Thursday had promised that connection would be restored by Friday morning, but it wasn’t done and so he returned to protest on Friday. He alleged it was because of DC and his officials that a Sikh man was forced to cut his beard in protest. On the other hand, the district administration has clarified that the village has pending dues of Rs 16 lakh due to which water works connection was disconnected by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The administration has also clarified that villagers would have to clear the pending dues. However, the connection was reportedly restored Friday late in village Bahona after sarpanch’s protest. Dilraj Singh, deputy commissioner of Moga, said, “It is not only the panchayat of Bahona village but various other villages who are facing this issue of pending bills due to which their connections have been disconnected. They have to pay pending dues, maybe in installments, but they have to pay. We have restored connection of village Bahona on the condition that they will pay pending dues.”

