Punjab: Rs 10-crore skill development project shelved

BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo) BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo)

Launched with much fanfare, the Rs 10 crore ‘Satguru Kabir Construction Skill Development Centre’ project of the Punjab BJP has been shelved putting a question mark over the status of fund sanctioned for the same. Now, the Congress has sought an enquiry into it.

Punjab Minister for Labour and senior BJP leader Chunni Lal Bhagat and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and BJP Punjab president Vijay Sampla had laid the foundation stone of the project on April 24.

Congress councillor and a strong contender from Jalandhar West (reserve) seat Sushil Rinku along with his supporters said, “The project was to be completed by December this year by Punjab Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board. However not even a single brick was laid at the site and the construction material was lying in the open”.

