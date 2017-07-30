Rice mill owner shot dead, suspects at large

A 52-year-old rice mill owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jaiton of Faridkot district on Saturday afternoon.

Ravinder Kochar was about to alight from his car outside his rice mill when the assailants waiting in another car shot him thrice, killing him on the spot. He was hit on head and face. Though police have lodged FIR against unidentified suspects, role of gangsters is being suspected in the case.

In February this year, Kochar’s car had been snatched. In his complaint, he had mentioned names of Bunty Dhillon, Jimpy Don and Sema Behbal, all three history-sheeters. A few days later, his car was recovered from Moga, but nobody was arrested. Last month, Bunty Dhillon and Jimpy Don were killed in a police encounter at Dabwali in a joint operation of Faridkot police and Haryana Police. Sema escaped unhurt. Police now suspect he could be behind the murder.

Faridkot SSP Dr Nanak Singh, however, said, “We are collecting CCTV footage as well to establish the identity of assailants.”

