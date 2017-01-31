‘Punjab polls important for country’s security’, says Amit Shah in Ludhiana

Amit Shah said, “The third party, which is in Punjab this time, needs to be asked how many promises they have fulfilled in Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Amit Shah said, “The third party, which is in Punjab this time, needs to be asked how many promises they have fulfilled in Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

“VIDHAN SABHA polls of Punjab are very important. For Punjab’s peace and ongoing development, the ruling alliance should be given yet another chance in this border state,” said BJP national president Amit Shah at Daresi Ground on Monday while campaigning for the three BJP candidates of Ludhiana. Shah, who was late by an hour, concluded his speech in just five minutes. He said, “This election is important taking into consideration security of the country and the state is safe in the hands of the ruling alliance. Punjab is a border state and its safety is very important for us. So, people should make the right choice this time.”

Shah added, “Alliance of SAD and BJP is not only political but a symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity.” Thus, he tried to target the Hindu as well as Sikh voters of Punjab whom he urged to vote for the ruling alliance to let development continue. Quickly moving on to AAP, Shah said, “The third party, which is in Punjab this time, needs to be asked how many promises they have fulfilled in Delhi. Their CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is fluctuating between Goa and Punjab, is being searched by Delhi people with the help of binoculars and he needs to be asked this question as to whether he has any interest left in Delhi whose people chose him with great expectations. You can ask your relatives settled in Delhi as what all work has been done in Delhi and hence you will get to know the reality and the marketing which he (Kejriwal) is doing in Punjab by selling the Delhi model.”

Though he mentioned Congress, too, his attack was more on AAP. Shah said that Congress did no development in the state and the Captain of Congress in Punjab (Captain Amarinder Singh) becomes a sipahi in front of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Reacting to the political speeches in which CM Parkash Singh Badal is being targeted by Amarinder, Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and others, Shah said, “Language being used for the CM whom we call a saint in politics in the country is very unfortunate. He is a 90-year-old elderly man. So, it does not behove on the politicians to use wrong language for a senior leader.”