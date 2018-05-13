Moga man killed in Philippines

Hartej, who was unmarried, worked there as a carpenter. (Representational Image) Hartej, who was unmarried, worked there as a carpenter. (Representational Image)

A man from village Jhandiana Sharki village of district Moga was allegedly murdered in Philippines Saturday. Village residents said they received information around noon that their Hartej Singh (39) was killed in a town near Manila, the capital of Philippines, where he was settled.

Hartej, who was unmarried, worked there as a carpenter. He and his brother Jagdev Singh had been settled in Philippines for some years.

Their family in the village said that on Saturday morning, he was allegedly killed by two unidentified persons on a motorbike who shot him dead. Hartej was also on a bike. His cousin Manmohan Singh said they had contacted Jagdev who was completing formalities to get Hardev’s body back home for last rites.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App