Punjab man’s death near Tokyo: Not suicide, want to know what actually happened, says family

FAMILY MEMBERS of Ludhiana-based Deepak Kumar, 32, who died under mysterious circumstances at an immigration detention centre at Ibaraki near Tokyo in Japan on April 13, is still waiting for details.

They claim that Deepak could not have committed suicide as he was “absolutely fine” when they spoke over phone on April 12 and had never told them about any problem or incident that might have triggered the extreme step.

The death has also sparked a protest and hunger strike by some of the detainees there.

Sanjiv Kumar, his brother, said Deepak had gone to China on a tourist visa in April last year. “He had boarded the flight, along with two friends, from Mumbai on April 14, 2017. However, the flight was via Japan as direct ticket wasn’t available. We are a poor family and make shoes. He had gone there to travel as well as to find some work and get new orders for our shoe business,” said Sanju.

Deepak, along with his cousin Rajan Kumar and a friend Mahender, were scheduled to return to India on April 17. The return flight was also via Japan. But they chose to stay back in Japan and look for work.

While the two others returned to India after two months, Deepak again chose to stay back.

“…This went on smoothly for three months but in July last year, Deepak wasn’t given visa extension and detained by Japanese authorities without giving any reason. He had been detained at the immigration center for nine months,” said Sanju.

Last week, on April 12, a day before his death, the family spoke to Deepak on phone. Around 4 pm on April 13, Sunny, one of Deepak’s friends, whom he had met at the center, informed the family of his death. The next day, they got a call from the Indian embassy.

