Punjab man from Moga district murdered in Canada

Harry is survived by his wife Jacqueline, mother Jaswinder Kaur Kang, father Parminder Singh and sister Manpreet Kaur. (Representational) Harry is survived by his wife Jacqueline, mother Jaswinder Kaur Kang, father Parminder Singh and sister Manpreet Kaur. (Representational)

A man from village Duneke of district Moga in Punjab was allegedly murdered at Edmonton of Canada. Harpreet Singh Kang alias Harry, 24, was working as a truck driver in Edmonton. He had shifted to Canada in 2011 on student visa. After completing his studies from Brampton, he had purchased a truck and started working in Edmonton.

On the night of April 9, he was traveling home from a countryside in Edmonton when a brawl happened on the way and unidentified attackers allegedly murdered him. The Canadian police is yet to provide details of the incident and following probe to the family. It is suspected that he was shot dead.

Harry was married and his wife Jacqueline is in Edmonton. Speaking to The Indian Express, Parminder Singh Kang, 55, his father, who is an employee at Nestle plant in Moga, said, “We got to know about the incident on April 10. He was coming back home from countryside when a car banged into his truck. He came out of the car and questioned the driver. He also called his friends and police as he could sense trouble. But by the time his friends reached the spot, he was lying dead. We have been told that he was shot five times. The attackers also tried to snatch his phone and threatened him not to call police or anyone else. They were natives of Canada. We want Canada police to identify and arrest them as soon as possible.”

Harry did not wear turban. “He was not wearing turban and had chopped his hair. He was killed in fit of rage because when the car banged into his vehicle, he came out and asked driver to pay for his loss. He was killed because he just raised his voice and wanted to report the incident to police.”

Harry’s sister Manpreet Kaur had taken a flight to Canada on April 10 from Delhi airport and he was scheduled to pick her up from airport. “But before my daughter’s flight landed, he was already shot dead. He could not even meet his sister for the last time,” said the father, choking up.

The father said that he cannot afford bringing Harry’s body to his village Duneke in Moga and now his last rites will be done in Canada itself on April 27 at Trinity Funeral Home and an ardaas (prayer) will be held at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Edmonton. “His friends are doing fundraising there and we will also be going there for his last rites and ardaas (prayers),” he said.

Harry is survived by his wife Jacqueline, mother Jaswinder Kaur Kang, father Parminder Singh and sister Manpreet Kaur. Jarnail Singh, deputy mayor Moga, also a native of Duneke, said, “Pall of gloom has descended over our village. He was scheduled to pick his sister from airport but fate had some other plan. Family is in shock and we are trying to help them as much as we can.”

His friends are raising funds in Canada for his last rites and to help his sister financially who has also reached Canada to study. In two days, $30,000 Canadian dollars have been collected.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd