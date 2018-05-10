Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll climbs to 12

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons. On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons.

The death toll in Ludhiana gas cylinder blast reached 12 Wednesday after one more victim succumbed to injuries.

Surinder (28) was declared dead at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), said a CMCH spokesperson. He had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries. His condition was critical since the day of the incident and was only deteriorating with each passing day.

On April 26, a cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana injuring at least 34 persons. Of the 34, 12 have died till now including the house owner Ashok Yadav, his wife Sunita and son Raj. Couple’s two daughters are still in a critical condition at CMCH.

