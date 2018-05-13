Ludhiana: Cop’s son found dead in car, syringe, white powder by his side

“The clothes and head were covered in soil. Also, we have found some footprints in the area next to the driver’s seat which indicates that there was another person with him,” said a senior police officer. (Gurmeet Singh) “The clothes and head were covered in soil. Also, we have found some footprints in the area next to the driver’s seat which indicates that there was another person with him,” said a senior police officer. (Gurmeet Singh)

The body of a youth was recovered from a Ford Figo car near village Hissowal on Mullanpur-Raikot road in district Ludhiana Saturday. He was identified as Jeevanjot Singh (24), resident of Kiran Vihar at Pakhowal road of Ludhiana city and son of sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, posted as SHO at division number 8 police station under Ludhiana city police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jaswinder Singh, DSP Dakha, Ludhiana rural police, said an injection (syringe), white powder and a spoon has been recovered from the car. “The body was found on driver’s seat. We got information around 7 am about a car stationed on the road since last night,” he said.

The DSP added, “The clothes and head were covered in soil. Also, we have found some footprints in the area next to the driver’s seat which indicates that there was another person with him. Also, the body was seated on the driver’s seat in a weird position as if someone had placed it there. But we are waiting for autopsy report to confirm cause of death. It also appears that body was dragged from boot of the vehicle and then placed on the seat.”

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, in his statement to the police, has said he suspects it to be a murder. On his statement, FIR for murder has been registered against unidentified persons at Sudhar police station. Speaking to The Indian Express, sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh claimed his son was “depressed and an insomniac” for which he was treated in the past but he never took any drugs. “He was under treatment from a psychiatrist in the past as he was depressed and was getting less sleep. He was an insomniac. But he never took any drugs. Killers have given this drug angle to mislead and divert the police. They deliberately threw this syringe and powder inside the car. He was not an addict. It is a murder and we are waiting for autopsy report. It is also a possibility that killers injected my son forcibly and he died of drug overdose. But he himself could never take drugs.”

“We do not doubt anyone as of now. Police probe will find out the culprits,” he said. But SSP (Ludhiana rural) Surjit Singh said investigation revealed he had undergone de-addiction treatment at a centre in Patiala. Police said that Jeevanjot left home Friday morning around 11 am and told his parents he was going to Patiala to meet his grandparents. His father kept calling him till Friday late but he did not answer the calls.

He is survived by his parents and a younger brother Amanjot (22). Jeevanjot was planning to move abroad and had also given IELTS exam. But his score was less and he was preparing to reappear. He had completed graduation. He also worked as a cab driver for few months but left.

The autopsy was underway at Civil Hospital Sudhar till filing of this report.

