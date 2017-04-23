Punjab: Langar service for poor, homeless wins UK award

‘Midland Langar Seva Society’ serves over 11,000 hot meals a week to the needy and homeless in 17 cities of the UK. ‘Midland Langar Seva Society’ serves over 11,000 hot meals a week to the needy and homeless in 17 cities of the UK.

FOR SERVING over 11,000 hot meals per week to homeless persons in 17 cities of the United Kingdom (UK), two Sikh men running ‘Midland Langar Seva Society’ have won ‘Pride of Birmingham’ award. Randhir Singh Heer, 44, with his friend Parmjit Singh, both settled in Walsall, UK, have been helping the poor and homeless. Carrying forward the Sikh tradition of serving langar (community kitchen) beyond the walls of gurdwaras, the duo took the tradition to the streets of UK and decided to serve the needy.

Now, an effort called ‘Midland Langar Seva Society’ which started from a small gurdwara in Walsall in October 2013 is now serving hot meals in 17 cities in the UK and has branches in Delhi and Punjab. Another one in California in the US, is set to open this year.

Recalling his past, Randhir Singh Heer, 44, founder and CEO Midland Langar Seva Society gets nostalgic. He remembers that before October 2013, he was not well versed with principles of Sikhism and western culture had “overpowered” his roots.

“I used to drink alcohol and eat non-vegetarian food. I had short hair. It was only three years ago that I decided to go back to my roots. I realised that I had forgotten the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji. I along with my friend Paramjit took permission from Walsall gurudwara if we can use their kitchen to prepare langar. They were kind to support us and it all started with 15-20 meals a week only. Today, our pick-up vans carry food in 17 cities of UK and serve 11,000 meals a week,” says Heer, who also grew back his hair.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Heer added, “Serving langar in gurdwara is common but we decided to take it beyond four walls of gurdwara to the people who actually were starving. Now, we are serve anyone who needs food, regardless of religion. Similarly volunteers are from every community including British, Hindus, Muslims and others — not only Sikhs.”

The organisation was awarded ‘Pride of Birmingham Award’ on April 20 at a glittering ceremony for their service to humanity in the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May also sent them a congratulatory message.

The duo does not accept any monetary donations for langar sewa. “Either people can send in home-cooked food, raw material or give us their precious time and serve as volunteers in distributing food. We do not accept any money,” says Paramjit Singh alias Pama.

In the UK, Midland Langar teams are working in Walsall, London, Birmingham, Coventry, Northampton, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Southampton, West Bromwich, Stoke on Trent, Leamington Spa, among others.

“We serve rice, chapattis, vegetables, pasta, sandwiches and even companies such as Domino’s Pizza contribute to our langar. Soon we are aiming to buy a jumbo van which will be named Guru Nanak Dev ji’s kitchen and people will be able to sit in it and eat,” says Heer.

The Delhi team and Punjab team of Midland Langar (based in Nakodar near Jalandhar) are initially serving 500-600 meals a week.

