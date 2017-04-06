Punjab: HS Phoolka launches ‘office on wheels’

Leader of Opposition and AAP MLA HS Phoolka Wednesday launched his ‘Chalda Phirda MLA office’ (Office on Wheels) in his constituency.

The ‘office on wheels’ is a Toyota Qualis vehicle bearing a Delhi registration number in which Phoolka’s team will move across Dakha. The AAP leader said that entire Dakha has been divided into 20 zones and each zone will be visited once a week to note pending works of the people.

When asked the reason behind launching the office, he said, “We can’t change the system overnight. It has to be done slowly and steadily. The SAD-BJP government has left us with such a system that no work is done without interference of an MLA. But with this, MLA’s office will go to people, they don’t need to come his office multiple times. We will see how it works. If successful, it will be replicated in other constituencies.”

