Punjab: Home Guard held with 22 kg ganja

The Railway Police (GRP) arrested a home guard with 22 kg of ganja from Ludhiana railway station on Monday. Though the exact value is yet to be determined, the narcotics department says it could be over Rs 5 lakh. The accused has been identified as Nand Kishor. He was deputed at the Home Guard headquarters at Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana.

Kishor was arrested during checking by the GRP team. The accused had hidden the ganja in his bag. GRP Sub-Inspector Jeevan Singh said the team was checking suspicious persons at the railway station during which the 22-kg ganja was recovered from Kishor. Then, they learnt that he was deputed in the Home Guard cell of Punjab Police. The SI said the accusedhad brought ganja from Bihar and used to sell in the city to make money.

