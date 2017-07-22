Punjab govt releases Rs 15 lakh for upkeep of Duleep Singh Memorial

At a cinema in Ludhiana on Friday after The Black Prince was released. (Express Gurmeet Singh) At a cinema in Ludhiana on Friday after The Black Prince was released. (Express Gurmeet Singh)

As The Black Prince, a film based on the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last Sikh ruler of Punjab, hit the cinema screens on Friday, the state government announced it had released Rs 15 lakh to SDM Raikot for the upkeep of Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial at Bassian Kothi in Ludhiana’s Raikot, besides meeting other contingency expenses. On Thursday, The Indian Express had reported how the museum has been struggling for its upkeep, citing fund crunch and inability to pay for repair works, power bill, salaries of staff, etc.

In a press statement on Friday, CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that apart from this, Rs 42 crore was kept as dedicated fund for preservation of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Amarinder said he had already directed state’s director (tourism) Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon to ensure proper upkeep and maintenance of all cultural heritage projects in the state, especially Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial.

According to Dhillon, the district-level management committee formed under the chairmanship of Ludhiana deputy commissioner was also being reconstituted by the state government and funds will be issued on a regular basis based on its recommendations.

