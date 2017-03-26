Punjab: Four killed as Orbit bus, car collide in Barnala

Car crushed by the bus on Barnala-Bathinda road in Barnala. Car crushed by the bus on Barnala-Bathinda road in Barnala.

Four persons were killed Saturday when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with an Orbit bus near Ghunas village on Bathinda-Barnala highway.

The four deceased were in a Santro car when the accident took place. The driver of the car Jagtar Singh, who sustained major injuries, is in a critical condition. The driver of the bus managed to flee after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

The deceased, all from Ghunas village, were identified as Jagga Singh (panchayat member), Hardev Singh (former panchayat member), Sukhjit Singh (namberdar) and Bahadur Singh (namberdar). Jagga Singh was also a member of the village panchayat.

The driver of the bus was identified as Darshan Singh from Dhadde village in Bathinda. He was driving the bus from Bathinda to Ludhiana.

Police have registered an FIR against Darshan Singh under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279(rash driving), 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or safety of others) and 427(mischief) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased were on their way to Rampura Phull. Sources said that the car’s driver took a wrong turn on the road to avoid a longer route towards Rampura Phull. The car collided head-on with the Orbit bus coming from opposite side.

When contacted, DSP (Tapa) Surinder Kumar said that while the bus has been impounded, a hunt is on for its driver.

