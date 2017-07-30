Financier, his son held 3 days after scrap dealer beaten to death

Three days after a scrap dealer was beaten to death and his body dumped outside his residence in Basti Jodhewal area Wednesday late, the Ludhiana police claimed to have arrested all three suspects Saturday.

Mohammad Irshaad (35) was allegedly murdered for Rs 4,000 by a financier, his son and an accomplice Wednesday late.

The suspects kidnapped him from his residence and then thrashed him till he died. They also allegedly poured boiling water on him. Later, they dumped the body near his residence. However, the kin of the victim were able to nab one of the suspects, Kala Ram, and handed him over to the police.

Following the recovery of his body, his family along with other protesters blocked Basti Jodhewal road raising slogans against police Wednesday late demanding arrest of culprits.

Ludhiana police commissioner RN Dhoke said financier Mohan Chand Sharma and his son Inder Sharma had been arrested. Now all three suspects are under police arrest.

As per Mohammad Ayub, father of the victim, his son had taken loan of Rs 3,000 from the financier. According to him, Irshaad had already returned Rs 12,000 with interest but Sharma was demanding Rs 4,000 more and harassing his son on daily basis.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App