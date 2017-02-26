Punjab: Father, son shot dead at Dera canteen in Khanna village

A father-son duo was shot dead by two unidentified persons at the canteen of Naam Charcha Ghar in village Jagera of sub-division Payal in Khanna district on Saturday. The slain father and son were followers of Guru Ram Rahim Singh of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda and used to run canteen at Naam Charcha Ghar, a meeting centre for the Dera followers. Residents of Ahmedgarh, they were sitting in their canteen when two unidentified persons reached there and opened fire at them before fleeing.

The deceased were identified as Satpal Kumar (65) and his son Ramesh (35). Panic gripped the Dera followers who gathered at the spot in huge numbers.

Sub-inspector Ravinder Kumar, SHO Malaudh police station, said the incident happened around 7.30 pm. “Personal rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the crime as killers targeted both father and son. We are checking CCTV. Other persons were also sitting in canteen but killers did not harm them,” he said. Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons at Malaudh police station.

Police in Khanna district and nearby Sangrur district have been put on alert and roped in for investigation.