Punjab farmers plan Jalandhar meet against ‘lollipop’ of a debt waiver

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. PTI Photo Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. PTI Photo

State’s Congress government of handing them a “lollipop in the name of debt waiver”, seven farmer unions, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), on Tuesday announced a state-level farmers convention to be held in Jalandhar on July 7. The decision was taken during a meeting in Moga on Tuesday in which farmers announced commencement of ‘Karza Mukti Morcha’, under which first convention will be held at Jalandhar on July 7.

The unions questioned Captain Amarinder Singh about the forms filled during his campaigning promising that every type of loan will be waived off without any condition on income or land-holding size of the farmers.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “Now this government has imposed condition of land size and announced loan waiver on crop loans only. What about farmers who took loans for poultry, tractors, dairy farmers and others. This was never stated as a condition when Congress went door to door for votes and got forms filled from farmers promising complete loan waiver. Then, Captain had also said that loans taken from cooperatives and

Then, Captain had also said that loans taken from cooperatives and arthiyas and other private sources will be also be waived off. The question is why such fake promises were made which cannot be implemented in reality?” He said a detailed programme of protests against the government will be announced on July 7 in Jalandhar.

