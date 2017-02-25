Punjab: Farmer commits suicide in Muktsar district

A 45-year-old farmer of Ballamgarh village in Muktsar district on Friday committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Jaswinder Singh had 3 acres of land and shared it with his elder brother, Kulwinder Singh. Kulwinder told police that his brother took a loan of Rs 5 lakh last year to purchase a tractor and had to pay instalments of Rs 40,000 per annum.

However, the deceased failed to pay any instalment and the bank authorities took back the tractor 15 days ago. Kulwinder said his brother was in depression and committed suicide. A similar statement was given by JASWINDER’s neighbour, Darshan Singh. Jaswinder is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. The police took action under 174 CrPC and the body was cremated after postmortem. The family members said they would demand loan waiver and compensation.