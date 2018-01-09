Punjab: Farm labourers take out rally, demand loan waiver

During a protest in Bathinda. Gurmeet Singh During a protest in Bathinda. Gurmeet Singh

A DAY after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh formally rolled out the loan waiver scheme for farmers, the Punjab khet mazdoor (farm labourers) union organised a rally in Bathinda district demanding loan waiver. The rally was named as ‘Karza Mukti Zameen Prapati rally’. Farm labourers, including women, demanded that loan waiver for khet mazdoors should be done first.

Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor union, said, “The CM just gave a casual statement that farm labourers will also be included in the next phase. However he also added that if Punjab’s financial condition will improve, only then will they include farm labourers for loan waiver. So it was an effort to pacify us, but we want a deadline rather than general statements.”

Zora Singh Nasrali, president of the union, said, “As per a survey done by us, 84 per cent of farm labourers are under debt and average debt is of about Rs 91,437 per worker. So it is not that huge. CM should first take care of the poor. But he has kept us in the last list.”

Other speakers were Harmesh Malri, Balwant Baghapura. They also condemned decision of the Punjab government to close thermal units. They also got support from Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), Zameen Prapati Sangrash Committee and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta). Joginder Singh Ugrahan. The unions demanded that apart from loan waiver even the Dalit families should also be given panchayati land on contract for farming rather than giving it to dummy workers.

