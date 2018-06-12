Punjab: Dera follower’s role in desecration case being probed, say police

Dera follower’s role in desecration case being probed. (Representational) Dera follower’s role in desecration case being probed. (Representational)

Two days after arrest of Mohinder Pal Bittu, member of 45-member committee of political wing of Dera Sacha Sauda, Punjab Police officially confirmed his arrest from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, but said he had been arrested in a 2011 case of clash between Dera followers and the Sikhs. The 2011 clash happened in Moga’s Dhaleke village.

Confirming the same, DIG Ranbir Singh Khattra, who is heading special investigation team (SIT) in the case of desecration incidents said, “We have arrested main accused Mohinder Pal Bittu who is a Dera follower. He was arrested by the Jagraon police. However, he has been arrested in a 2011 arson case in Moga. But during the course of investigation we have found his involvement in the theft of Bir at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Kotkapura in June, 2015 and further in the incident of torn pages of the Holy book found in the lanes of Bargari village. But both these cases are being investigated by CBI. As of now our arrest is in 2011 case.”

Surjeet Singh, SSP, Jagraon said, “Accused Bittu was produced in Moga court and has been sent in police remand for 5 days.” Khattra also confirmed questioning of eight others as he said, “We are investigating their role in the above incidents.” The questioning is being done by CIA branch of Jagraon police.

The arrested persons include Surinder Pal Insaan, younger brother of Mohinder Pal who was detained soon after he gave a statement to media on Sunday afternoon claiming that his brother was innocent and had no role in any of the cases. Mohinder Pal’s other relatives — Sunny Kanda, Jaggi Mansa, and few others have also been detained for questioning. All are Kotkapura and Faridkot based and are Dera followers, confirmed police sources.

Punjab Police said that in a clash between Dera followers and members of Ek Noor Khalsa Fauj in Moga in March, 2011 nearly 18 persons had been injured including few policemen. A bus had also been torched in this protest apart from burning of few private vehicles.

Meanwhile, a dharna by panthic organisations is going on at Bargari village under the banner of ‘Insaaf Morcha’ demanding action in the desecration cases.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd