Punjab: Conspiracy was hatched to defame me, says CP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh

JUST A COUPLE of days into his new post as Ludhiana commissioner of police and IPS Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who formerly headed the Special Task Force of Punjab Police constituted to tackle gangsters, hinted at a conspiracy.

“On Day One, I briefed the entire force saying none should be issued challans for next 30 days. If there is any violation, there has to be awareness and counselling, not challans. But, in order to defame me as a tough and strict cop, some people, with vested interests, hatched a conspiracy and that too by issuing a challan to a Sikh lady who wasn’t wearing helmet. The matter of whether a Sikh lady without helmet can be issued challan is still sub judice,” he said. “There are people who want me to go away as Ludhiana commissioner. They want this place and thus this conspiracy,” claimed the CP.

He added, “I am getting too many complaints of corruption and in the next two days, 50 per cent of the force in the traffic department will be shifted to other departments. Strength of traffic police will be reduced with complete inter-shuffling and those indulging in corruption won’t be spared. Today, three cops, issued retirement orders, were not targeted just for one challan but also because of several other complaints.”

